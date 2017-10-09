Seriál Star Wars Rebels dostal nový teaser na očakávanú štvrtú sériu, ktorý hlása finálne dobrodružstvo a s ním aj koniec seriálu. Prvý z pätnástich dielov uvidíme už 16. októbra.

 

Našťastie sa nájdu fanúšikovia, ktorých takýto koniec neteší, a potom vznikajú fan filmy, ako napríklad Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

 

Keanu Reeves sa opäť objavil v sci-fi snímke a opäť to vyzerá zaujímavo. Tentokrát nebude zachraňovať ľudský rod, ale jeho podstate sa predsa len nevyhne. Na Replicas sa môžeme tešiť budúci rok.

 

Vo svete, kde vládnu monštrá, je ťažké prežiť, ešte ťažšie si vydobiť postavenie. V Extinction na Vás čaká presne tento boj a záleží iba na Vás, kto bude vládnuť svetu.

 

Halloween nám už klope na dvere a ako prvú hernú lastovičku prinášame Overwatch a jeho event Halloween Terror. Ten prináša množstvo, prevažne dekoračných, noviniek a jedného šialenca, bez ktorého by to proste nebolo to pravé.

Miroslav Sendlai - prvé kroky ku hviezdam urobil spolu s Asimovom a Lemom, vesmír spoznal cez Douglasa. Literárne debudoval v zborníku Poviedka Istroconu 2 s poviedkou Valles Marineris. Fanúšik fantastiky vo všetkých podobách, redaktor MFantasy a Scifizinu. V súčasnej dobe sa venuje literárnej tvorbe a prehľadu fantasy a sci-fi noviniek. Nájdete ho na @Maijro alebo FB: Miroslav "Maijro" Sendlai ;)