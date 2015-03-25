Rok 2017 bude v Hearthstone v znamení mamuta. Pre hráčov to znamená tri nové rozšírenia, ktoré prinesú nielen nový obsah, ale aj množstvo zmien.

Ak patríte medzi fanúšikov starého Warcraftu, určite si nenechajte ujsť nový slovenský počin s názvom Loria. Inšpirácia je očividná, ale dobrých RTS nie je nikdy dosť.

Prvý hodinový gameplay z Prey vyzerá viac než sľubne. A zdá sa, že zopár chýbajúcich spomienok bude ten najmenší problém.

Aké by to asi bolo, keby ste dokázali komunikovať z príšerami? No popravde, niekedy viac než zaujímavé. Rozhodne to platí pre snímok Colossal, v ktorom čaká Anne Hathaway nejedna nielen komická situácia.

